CLARK, William

CLARK, The Honorable Judge William A.



Age 93, of Dayton, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021. Private family services are in the care of ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, KETTERING. Burial was in David's Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at 11AM on December 4, 2021, at Christ United Methodist Church, 3440 Shroyer Rd., Kettering. All who are fully vaccinated are welcome to attend; masks are also requested. For complete remembrances and to share your memories and condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com.

