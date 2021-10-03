journal-news logo
X

CLARK, William

ajc.com

Obituaries

CLARK, The Honorable Judge William A.

Age 93, of Dayton, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021. Private family services are in the care of ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, KETTERING. Burial in David's Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at 11AM on December 4, 2021, at Christ United Methodist Church, 3440 Shroyer Rd, Kettering. For complete remembrances and to share your memories and condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 East Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

http://www.routsong.com

In Other News
1
MOBLEY, Bryce
2
HARDEBECK, Neil
3
KEENER, Lois
4
CASTLEFORTE, Rebecca
5
HACKETT, Daniel
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top