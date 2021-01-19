CLARK, Wayne



Age 73 of Centerville passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Franklin, KY, to the late, Roy and Ruby Clark. Also preceding him in death are siblings, Tommy, Patsy and Benny. Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Linda (Brown) Clark; children, Matthew (Molly), Michelle (Steve Huebner) Moore; grandchildren; Jackson, Peyton, Lucas, Addison and Samuel; sister, Hilda and many other extended family and friends. Wayne graduated from Tennessee Tech with an engineering degree. He served in the Army Reserves and worked as an Engineer with Inland GM, before embarking on several entrepreneurial endeavors. Friends and family may visit from 4-7 pm on Thursday, January 21 at Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering. The funeral service will begin at 12noon on Friday, also at the funeral home. Wayne will then be laid to rest in David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Angels for Anna https://www.angelsforanna.org.

