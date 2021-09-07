CLARK, VANNA

CLARK (Flook),



Vanna Maureen



Vanna Clark, a life long resident of New Carlisle, OH, died peacefully on September 2, 2021, at the age of 75 with family at her side.



Vanna is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Griger (Clark), her husband, Donald Griger, their children Madeline, Sydney and Jaydon Griger of Somers, CT; daughter Valerie Greil (Clark), her husband, Fred Greil, children Payton Schenk, Cooper Schenk and Owen Greil of Columbus, OH; her sister, Jennifer Ann Eversole; brother, David Flook; and sister, Louisa Cook. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Peggy Flook of New Carlisle, OH.



Vanna was born July 4, 1946. She graduated summa cum laude with a baccalaureate and masters from Wright State University. She worked for over 20 years in the Tecumseh Local School District. She was an active member of the Springfield Lagonda Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, a board member for the New Carlisle library, a member of the Methodist Church and their handbell choir and the American Legion Post 286 Ladies Auxiliary. Additionally, Vanna was a piano teacher for over two decades and an airline stewardess for United Airlines. She loved spending time with family, knitting, crocheting and traveling. She had a love for music and played both the piano and harp but her greatest joy were her 6 grandchildren.



A private graveside service will be held at New Carlisle Cemetery at a later date.

