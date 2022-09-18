CLARK, Sandra

CLARK (nee Brethauer), Sandra



Age 73, of Bellbrook, passed away unexpectedly on September 15, 2022. She was born in Birmingham, AL, to the late, Joseph and Georgia (Standifer) Brethauer. Sandy is survived by her loving son, Brandon Clark; siblings, Mark (Judy) Brethauer, Karen Brethauer, Judy (Gilbert) Rodriguez, Randy (Jeanne) Brethauer and numerous nieces and nephews. She worked as a secretary with the Montgomery County Engineering Dept. Friends and family may visit from 10am-12pm on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering followed by the funeral service beginning at 12:00 pm. Sandy will then be laid to rest in Bellbrook Cemetery.

