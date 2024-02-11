Clark, Robert Quenten "Bob"



Robert Quenten "Bob' CIark passed away on February 8, 2024. Bob was born February 23, 1935 to John Emersen & Mildred Margaret Clark in Dayton, Ohio.



Everyone knew Bob as a good, sweet man who would help anyone who needed it. He was known for telling jokes in just about every situation and never met a stranger.



Bob was a long-time member & former commodore of the Dayton Canoe Club. He was also very involved in the Dayton Soap Box Derby. After his kids all became too old for the soap box derby, he became a model airplane enthusiast and a long-time member of the Dayton Wingmasters. He taught many people how to fly model airplanes.



Bob worked for over 20 years at Vulcan Tool Company where some of his accomplishments were he built machines and even had a patent.



Bob in his 88 (almost 89) years of experience was also an avid bike rider and sailor, as a member of the Dayton Canoe Club he raced canoes & sailing canoes. He belonged to a bike riding group for over 30 years where they rode to Troy, Ohio every Sunday for breakfast. They garnered a lot of media attention and has even had the Governor ride with them. Up until he was 84 years old, he still rode his bicycle at least 35 miles a day.



Bob will be greatly missed by his surviving family, wife of 64 years Marylee (Colton), daughters Ginger & Melanie (Herb). Several grandchildren, Russel, John (Erin), George (Ashley), Lisa (Jesse), & Taylor. Great grandchildren Dakota, John, Nevaeh, Sky & Gia.



Bob is preceded in death by his son Rick, his parents, his brothers Noel, Eddie & Gerald, sisters Phyllis & LaRie.



Per Bob's wishes, there will be no memorial service. If you would like to donate to a cause in his name, you can donate to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, or the Alzheimer's association.



