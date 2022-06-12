journal-news logo
CLARK, Robert

CLARK, Robert Edward

86, of Springfield, passed away at Forest Glen on Tuesday morning, June 7, 2022. He was born in Springfield on January 23, 1936, the only child of

Robert A. and Mildred (Aldridge) Clark. Bob was a graduate of Miami University earning his Bachelor's Degree in history and played football for Coach Ara Parseghian. He worked as an administrator at Urbana University and later with the Clark County Auditor's Office. He was a member of the Lions Club. Bob is survived by his children, Andi (Douglas) Grow of Cable and Robert Clark of Urbana; grandchildren, Josh (Lori) Grow, Alexandra (Bill) Smith, Samara (Judah) Risner, Teras (Courtney) Grow, and Aaryanna Grow; and

thirteen great-grandchildren who knew him as "Bop Bop", Lucy, Lola, Madison, Taylor, Lilah, Sawyer, Loralye, Lailey, Wyley, Rhettington, Lynnah, Charlotte, and Carter. Also

surviving are special friends who were like family to Bob,

Kathie (Steve) Harbaugh and her children, Matt and Mandie. A private celebration of Bob's life will be observed. The

LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family.

Memories and condolences may be shared at


www.littletonandrue.com



Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

