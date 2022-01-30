Hamburger icon
CLARK, Rebecca

CLARK, Rebecca Sue

78, of West Carrollton, passed away January 26, 2022, at

Hospice of Dayton. She was born in 1944 in Middletown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Horace and Pearl (Poast) Clark. She is survived by her brother, Steven R. Clark; and her niece, Jennifer D. (Daniel) Johnson. A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 10 AM at St.

George's Episcopal Church,

Kettering. Funeral service will follow at 11 AM at the church. Burial will take place at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Poasttown. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE

Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

Funeral Home Information

Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home

508 E Linden Ave

Miamisburg, OH

45342

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/miamisburg-oh/gebhart-schmidt-parramore-funeral-home/6768?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

