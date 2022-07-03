CLARK, Owen



73, passed into the arms of the Lord on Monday, June 27, 2022. Owen was born on September 17, 1948, in Gallipolis, OH, to the late Owen W. and Irene Clark. A loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother, Owen was a faithful servant of God and served as a deacon at Greater Grace Temple. Known as the "go to guy" for his expertise in plumbing, he was never too busy to take on a job or help a friend in need. The owner of Drain Maintenance, LLC for more than 45 years, Owen was the talker while his grandson Josh, his protege from the early age of 14, worked alongside him growing the business and learning from the best. Owen also retired from Navistar International after 30 years of service. He is survived by his loving wife Edeltraud "Trudy" Clark; sons: Matthew and Ronald Owen Clark II, and Denver Briem; daughters: Casey McGraw, Peggy Cochran, and Carol Watson. Owen is also survived by two sisters: Deonna (Chris) Crall and Kathy Sahle; brothers, Ray Terrell, Preston Aleshire; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Lee Taylor, and grandson Jordan Briem. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 6, from 6:00-7:30 pm. at Greater Grace Temple followed by his funeral service at 7:30 p.m., with Bishop Ronald Logan officiating. The arrangements are by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

