Clark, MaryAnn

Age 80, of West Milton, passed away Friday, June 30, 2023, at Upper Valley Medical Center. She was born August 8, 1942, in Dayton, Ohio, to her parents Walter Onuszczak & Mary (White) Johnson. MaryAnn will be missed and remembered by her loving husband Dennis Clark; her daughters and their spouses Julie Williams & Kevin Ingersoll of Xenia, Jenny & Beckie Baker of Troy; grandchildren Aiden, Zach, Taylor, and Dani; great grandson Vinny. A private graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery, West Milton. Memories may be shared with the family online at www.hale-sarver.com.

Funeral Home Information

Hale Sarver Funeral Home

284 N. Miami St.

West Milton, OH

45383

