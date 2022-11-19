CLARK, Mary Louise



Age 84 of Moraine, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at Sycamore Hospital, Miamisburg. She was born in Dayton on April 26, 1938, the daughter of Ted E. and Helen (Leonard) Winckelman. She worked at Allied Egory in Dayton for a few years. She was also a former member of the Faith Baptist Church in Beavercreek where she worked in the nursery during services.



She is survived by her daughter Diana (Mike) Davis; grandsons Brandon and Steven Davis; sisters Judy (Jim) Bunn; and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 62 years Lewis D. Clark in June of 2021, and her sister Susan Kipper in November of 2007. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend and will be missed by all who knew her.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Wayne Woody officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

