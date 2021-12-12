CLARK, Mary Jo

CLARK (nee Edgren), Mary Jo



Age 81 of Oxford, Ohio, passed away peacefully with her daughter and friend/caregivers by her side on Sunday December 5 at Woodland Country Manor, where she had been a resident since May of this year. She was born July 2, 1940 in Des Plains, IL to the late



Gordon and Mary (nee Hanck) Edgren and was raised in Libertyville, IL.



Mary Jo is survived by her daughter Elizabeth (Allan) Sinclair of Milton, MA and her sister Susan (Fred) Logan of St Augustine, FL. She was proceeded in death by her brother Tom in 1970 and her husband of 54 years, Jim in 2020.



Mary Jo was very active in her community since moving with her husband to Oxford in 1967 and wanted to be remembered as a collaborative leader of the Oxford League of Women Voters, ABLE (Adult Basic Literacy), the Adult Learning Center, the Family Resource Center, the Mobile Home Park Improvement Committee and the Oxford Free Clinic. She also especially wanted to acknowledge how grateful she was to have had a transplanted kidney she received in 1975 that gave her a second chance in life for 46 years.



An event celebrating Mary Jo's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mary Jo's memory to the League of Women Voters of Oxford Education Fund.



Online condolences can be made at



www.cremationcincinnati.com