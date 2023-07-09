Clark, Larry D.



81 of Hudson FL (formerly of Dayton, Ohio) Passed away on July 2, 2023. He was born March 3, 1942 to the late John and Virginia Clark. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Richard and John Clark, and grandson, Christopher Schenck. Survived by his wife Judy, daughter Debbie and grandson Brett, son Bradley and grandsons Wade and Dillon Clark, great-granddaughters Lyric, Addily, Roary & Freya, step-son Dennis (Bev) Sturgill and grandson Michael. Larry retired from GM/Truck and Bus Division in Moraine Ohio. He also served in the U.S. Air Force for 9 years. A thank you to a very Special family Lisa & Russ Elliott, who gave us such great care, & comfort. Larry was a very special caring person who will be missed by all. Services will be announced at a later date by Tobias Funeral Home  Beavercreek Chapel. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



