CLARK, Juanita



JUANITA CLARK, age 92, of New Carlisle, OH, (formerly of Huber Heights) passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022,



at Vancrest of New Carlisle. Juanita was born in Detroit, MI, on January 22, 1930, to the late Kelly Wood and Aline Pease. She was married to George Clark, and he preceded her in death January 1999.



Juanita is survived by four daughters and sons-in-law: Karen and Danny O'Meara, Debbie and Royace Shirley, Kim and Joe Baird, and Marsha Roof; one sister: Mary Smith; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; special friends: Bobby and Sue Gill; and several extended family members. Juanita was



preceded in death by: Margaret Wood and Virgil Pease; one brother, three sisters and their spouses: Jimmy Wood and wife Judy, Elizabeth Atkins and husband John, Katie Dwyer and husband Jim, and Billie Patten and husband John; brothers-in-law: Lonnie Stephens and Raymond Smith; and one son-in-law: Dr. Richard Roof. Juanita enjoyed watching golf (she loved Tiger) and NASCAR, going to casinos and playing Poker. She always had her Poker (especially "screw your neighbor") money ready to hustle her family at the Thanksgiving get



togethers. Juanita made the world's best peanut butter fudge, pretzel salad, fried potatoes, and peanut butter pie. Most of all, Juanita was a "no nonsense" woman that loved her family deeply. She lived an amazing, fulfilling life and will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held from 5-8PM on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Newcomer in Kettering, OH.



Funeral services will be Friday, April 15, 2022, at 10 AM with her eulogy being presented by her nephew, Tom Taylor. Burial will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City, OH.

