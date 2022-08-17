CLARK, Jeanne L.



JEANNE L. CLARK, 99, of Springfield, Ohio, formerly of Rutland, Vermont, passed away at the Springfield Masonic Community on Friday morning, August 12, 2022. She was born in South Groveland, Massachusetts, on June 5, 1923, the daughter of the late William and Malvina (Wasbrook) Mourey. Jeanne, along with her husband, Leonard, owned and operated the Dunkin Donuts franchise in Rutland, Vermont, for 17 years. Following her retirement, she greatly enjoyed golf, bowling and many craft hobbies. She is survived by three children, Bruce (Ad) Clark of Rutland, VT, Cheryl Bourgoin, with whom she made her home in Springfield and Morey Clark, also of Rutland, VT; sister, Shirley Lawler of Ludlow, MA; eleven grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Leonard R. Clark, her husband of 47 years; son, Robert "Bobby" Clark; five sisters; and three brothers. At Jeanne's request, no services will be observed. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at



