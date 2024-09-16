Clark, James "Jimmy"



James "Jimmy" Clark passed away on August 27, 2024. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on December 28, 1969 the son of William and Linda (Emanaker) Clark. James was a graduate of Badin High School and Miami University. He was Vice President of Sales for Cadillac Packaging Company in Troy, Michigan. James enjoyed hunting, Jeeping and the great outdoors. We will miss his smile, quick wit and knowledge of everything. Rest in Peace, James. He is survived by his son, Jameson Clark of Leonard, Michigan; his parents, Bill and Linda Clark; two brothers, Scott and his wife, Kathy Clark and Doug Clark; and numerous other relatives and friends. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.



