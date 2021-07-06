CLARK, Ishmael



Age 96, of Monroe, died Sunday, July 4, 2021, at



Hospice of Butler County,



Middletown. He was born in Sexton's Creek, Kentucky, on February 25, 1925, the son of Robert and Laura (Marcum) Clark. He was a WWII veteran of the U.S. Navy serving in both the Pacific and Atlantic theatres of war from February 1942, to December 1945. He married his wife, Helen on



December 14, 1946, and she preceded him in death in 1996. Ishmael was employed as a welder for Champion Papers and then owned Ish Clark Painting for 22 years, retiring in 1990. He was a member of Tri County Church of The Nazarene and an honorary Kentucky Colonel. He is survived by four children, Douglas (Tiena) Clark, Fairfield, David (Nancy) Clark, Harrison, Debbie Clark Underwood, Monroe and Donna (Kevin) Kidd, Monroe; a sister, Mamie Reed, Tyner, Kentucky; ten grandchildren, Brian Clark, Michael Clark, Anthony Clark, Capt. Gregory Clark, Angela Clark, Amy Underwood, Andrew Kidd, Amber Brandts, Abigail Kidd and Matthew Clark and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a son, Dale Clark; two brothers, William Clark and Robert Clark, and three sisters, Thelma Himes, Cleo Lane and Ruth Yeager. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd, Hamilton, Ohio 45013, with Capt. Gregory Clark, Rev. Terry Kidd and Rev. Tom Ward officiating. Burial will be in Butler County Memorial Park. Visitation will be Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until time of the service. Online condolences are



available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

