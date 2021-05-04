X

CLARK, Hazel

CLARK, Hazel I.

Age 96, of Englewood, passed away at her home on Monday, May 3, 2021, following an

extended illness. She was

preceded in death by her

husband Dwain Clark; by a step-daughter, Donna Lindsey; by her parents, Huxley and

Susan Murray and by 2 brothers. She was involved in farming her entire life and she dearly loved her children, grandchildren, great and great-great-grandchildren. Hazel is survived by children, Thomas (Nancy) Yount, Sharon (Harry) Casada, Shirley Mitchell, Mark (Linda) Clark and Keith (Debbie) Clark; 14 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends. A Graveside service will be held, 1:00 pm, Wed., May 5 at Miami Memorial Park in Covington. Arrangements are in care of the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.

Funeral Home Information

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

950 Albert Road

Brookville, OH

45309

https://www.gilbert-fellers.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

