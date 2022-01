CLARK, Gary L.



Gary L. Clark, 77, of Enon, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022, in Enon. Funeral service will be conducted 10:00, Saturday, January 22, 2022, in Adkins Funeral Home, Enon. Burial will follow the service in Ferncliff Cemetery. A visitation will be held 4-7pm, Friday in the funeral home.



