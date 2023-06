Clark, Garry Lee



Garry Lee Clark, age 61, of Franklin, Ohio passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Garry was born in Middletown, Ohio on August 28, 1961 to the late Oliver and Lola Clark (Combs). Garry was a man of many qualities. He also had a strong personality, and loved his Harley Davidson's and his durag's. He was preceded in death by his parents Oliver and Lola Clark. Garry is survived by his daughter Cassie Clark; grandchildren, Cameron Lewis, and Alissa Fink; sister, Donna (Luigi) Zenadocchio; and brother, Rick (Alyson) Clark. A visitation for Garry will be held Monday, June 5, 2023 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, Ohio 45005. Following the visitation will be a funeral service at 1:00 PM. Burial will take place at Woodhill Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Clark family.