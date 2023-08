Clark, Gale



Clark, Gale



Age 79, of Brookville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at his residence. Visitation will be held from 10-11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 7, 2023, with a service to follow at GILBERT-FELLERS. Interment to follow in Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. Meal will follow at the Antioch United Methodist Church following services.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com