CLARK, Ernest



Age 64, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, February 27, 2021, at



Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment West



Memory Gardens Cemetery.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com