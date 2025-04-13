Clark, Duane A



Duane A. Clark, age 65, of Oxford, passed away on April 10, 2025, surrounded by his beloved family. Born on June 15, 1959, to the late Donald and Joan (Jones) Clark in Oxford, Ohio, Duane touched the lives of many throughout his journey. He graduated from Talawanda High School in 1977 and went on to become a dedicated lifelong farmer. For over 35 years, he operated his own independent trucking company, a testament to his hard work and commitment. He was a founding member of the Butler County Sheep and Wool Association and a devoted lifetime member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, serving as congregational president for over a decade. He also held memberships in AMVETS Post 1983 and was a Mason in Washington Lodge. Duane's passion for life was evident in his love for the Indy 500 in which he attended 57 times. Duane loved to travel and was known for dressing up and fondly named Dapper Duane. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Dawn (Lanfear) Clark, along with his cherished daughters, Haley (Mike) Arlinghaus, Dana (John) Greene, and Katie (Adam) Bland. Duane was a proud grandfather to Maximus, Tucker, Ruby, Lucinda, Phoebe, and Penelope, who brought immeasurable joy to his life. He also leaves behind his sister, Deanna (Todd) Harp, and his former spouse, Thyra Sens. Duane was preceded in death by his parents. A visitation will be held at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, located at 4411 Hamilton Richmond Rd, Oxford, Ohio, on Thursday, April 17, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 PM, with burial taking place at Darrtown Cemetery. We invite all who knew Duane to come together to celebrate his remarkable life and share in the love he so freely gave. www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com



