Clark, David L



age 75 of Spring Valley, passed away Wednesday September 27th 2023. David graduated from Belmont high school class of 1966, after high school he joined the Navy aboard the USS America. He later went on to retire from General Motors and Kettering Public Schools. David was a long-standing member of Kettering Assembly of God Church. Visitation will be Monday October 2nd from 5-7pm at Routsong Funeral Home Kettering chapel (2100 E Stroop RD) Service to be held at Kettering Assembly of God Church (2250 E Stroop Rd Kettering, OH 45440) October 3rd at 10am. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Kettering Assembly of God Church. Full obituary can be found at www.routsong.com.



Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Dayton, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/