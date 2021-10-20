CLARK, Brenda S.



Age 71, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Grandview Medical Center. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Sarah Marie West; and brother,



Jimmie. She is survived by her daughters, Susan D. Clark and Kimberly D. Clark, both of Dayton; sister, Peggy M. Atkinson of Springfield; brother, Steve West of FL; grandchildren,



Christopher and Steven Clark; great-granddaughter, Grace; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11 AM Friday, October 22, 2021, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Rev. Jay McMillen officiating. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 10 AM until service time at the funeral home.

