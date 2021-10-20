journal-news logo
X

CLARK, Brenda

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CLARK, Brenda S.

Age 71, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Grandview Medical Center. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Sarah Marie West; and brother,

Jimmie. She is survived by her daughters, Susan D. Clark and Kimberly D. Clark, both of Dayton; sister, Peggy M. Atkinson of Springfield; brother, Steve West of FL; grandchildren,

Christopher and Steven Clark; great-granddaughter, Grace; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11 AM Friday, October 22, 2021, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Rev. Jay McMillen officiating. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 10 AM until service time at the funeral home.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
BACHMANN, Henry
2
LYLE, Ramona
3
LONG, Lorna
4
GIALLORETO, Joseph
5
Constable, Edward
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top