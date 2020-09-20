CLARK, Barry Michael Barry Michael Clark, 76, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully and painlessly at Hospice of Dayton on September 16, 2020, surrounded by loving family and friends. Barry was a graduate of Chaminade High School and a lifelong Flyer, receiving both his Bachelor of Science and Masters in Business Administration from the University of Dayton, and attending countless Flyer basketball games, home and away. Barry built his career at CVC Co., Inc., a successful company originally opened by his father, Charles V. Clark, Sr., and his brother, Charles V. Clark, Jr. Barry started at CVC as General Manager, and worked his way up to Vice President, then President, and ultimately CEO. Barry was also very active at Queen of Apostles Community for many years, singing and playing the guitar in the choir and as well as in a much-loved local band, "County Line." He was an avid golfer and before that an active tennis player with dear friends from Black Oak Swim Club and beyond. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Nympha; his three children: Julie Clark Ireland (Ian), Barry Michael Clark, Jr. (Marla), and Lisa Clark Plancher (Smith); his five grandchildren: Declan Ireland, Matthew Clark, Kathleen Ireland, Xavier Plancher, and Cobi Plancher; his siblings, siblings-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, and innumerable friends. The funeral mass will be held at Queen of Apostles Community at 10:30 AM on September 21, 2020, and will also be broadcast for those who are out of town or would prefer to attend remotely due to COVID-19. The service can be accessed by clicking the link to Live Streaming QAC Masses on https://qac-ohio.org. Barry was a deeply spiritual man of boundless generosity who was rarely seen without his guitar. He loved nothing more than connecting with people and raising them up. Barry: Thank you for singing to us and believing in us. For those wishing, condolences may be left at www.SchlientzAndMoore.com

