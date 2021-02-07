CLARK, Alvena J.



Age 71, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am, Tuesday, February 9, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Live stream service at 11 am. Link: www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/



Interment, Dayton National Cemetery.

