CLACKNER, Terry Age 60, of Middletown, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020, at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born November 7, 1959, in Middletown, OH, to James Norvell and Mary (Fugate) Johnson. He served our country in the US Army with an honorable discharge. He was a member of the Knights of Pythias and the Middletown Youth Softball Association. Terry is survived by his Fiancee, Sandy Sexton; children, Taylor (Jonathan) Kugel, Candace (Kelly Summersett) Clackner, Tara (Steve) Hollon; grandchildren, Madison Hodge, Olivia Hoeweler, Peyton Hollon, Parker Hollon, Layla Kugel; great-grandson, Cross Hodge; 6 brothers; 4 sisters; step-father, Michael Johnson, and step-mother, Janice Norvell. He was preceded in death by his parents. A Visitation will be held Friday, August 7, 2020, from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 1500 Manchester Ave. Middletown, OH 45042. A Celebration of Life will follow, 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to the Middletown Youth Softball Association, 1400 Highland St. Middletown, OH 45044. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com



