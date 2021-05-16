<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Photos/0000689797-01_0_0000689797-01-1_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689797-01_0_0000689797-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">CIRCLE, Marlys F.<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Marlys F. Circle, 88, of St. Paris, OH, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, May 14, 2021. She was born in Clark County on March 5, 1933, the daughter of the late Earl and Edna (Scheerschmidt) Wolf. She was a 1951 graduate of Northwestern High School. Marlys married her high school sweetheart, Cy Circle in 1953. He preceded her in death in 2015. Of this union were born three children, Fred Circle, Julie (Tom) Troxell and Dale (Kee) Circle. She was the proud grandmother of Charlie (Lori) Troxell, Jeffrey (Ashley) Troxell, Case (Amy) Circle and Bo <br/><br/>Circle and she was an extra proud great-grandmother to <br/><br/>Oliver, Scarlett, Ashlynn and Cyrus Troxell and Thor Circle. <br/><br/>Also surviving is her sister, Linda Lockwood; sisters-in-law, Edie Circle and Allene (Circle) Rader; and many special nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear and life-long friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers and sisters-in-law, Jim and Grace Wolf and Jack and Kate Wolf; and brothers-in-law Tom Lockwood, Richard Circle and Stanley Circle. Marlys was a member of the Donnels Creek Church of the Brethren for over 65 years and volunteered at Mercy Medical Center for many years. She devoted her life to her family and church, loved baking, especially Christmas cookies and English toffee, flower gardening, and attending her grandsons' ball games. She will be remembered for her courageous spirit and being a selfless servant to others, especially to Cy, serving as his devoted caregiver over the last 25 years of his life. Her faith in God was an example to all who knew her. The family wishes to thank Dr. Hickerson and staff, Comfort Keepers and Hospice of the Miami Valley for being Marlys' devoted caregivers. Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday in the Donnels Creek Church of the Brethren with Rev. Mark Atterholt presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Donnels Creek Church of the Brethren, 6562 Detrick-Jordan Pike, Springfield, OH 45502. The <br/><br/>LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. You may express condolences to the family at </font><p align="center"><br/><font size="2" color="#000000"><u>www.littletonandrue.com<br/><br/></u></font></u></p><BR/><CENTER><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Logos/FNLLittletonRueLogo.jpg" ALT="logo" BORDER="0"/></CENTER><br/>