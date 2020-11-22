CIESLAK, Frederick S.



Frederick S. Cieslak, MD, 85, passed away at Westover



Retirement Community on



November 19, 2020. He was born September 7, 1935, to



Stephen and Helen (Slowick) Cieslak in Buffalo, NY. Fred was preceded in death by his



parents and loving wife



Dorothy.



Fred graduated from Canisius High School and Canisius



College in Buffalo, NY, and went onto get his Doctorate at University of Buffalo while doing his internship at Edward J. Meyer Memorial Hospital in Buffalo, NY. Fred married the love of his life, Dorothy (Marchewka), on December 26, 1960. For over 55 years they were a caring, devoted and loving



couple. Fred served his country as a Lieutenant Commander in the Naval Reserves as a doctor at United States Medical Center for Federal Prisoners in Springfield Missouri before moving to Hamilton, Ohio, in 1967 to join the Hamilton Anesthesia



Associates, Inc. who provided services at both Mercy Hospital and Fort Hamilton Hospital until his retirement in 1996.



His life revolved around his & Dorothy's family which includes four sons: Michael and Carmelle (Bisdorf) of Liberty Township; Mitchell and Susan (Ballard) of Hamilton; Marty and Pat (Fowler) of Lebanon; Matt and Bernadette (Robison) of Hamilton. He had ten grandchildren: Erica and Zachary married to Amanda (Snyder); Chris married to Julia (Hedgebeth) and Jenna married to Jesse Combs; Stacy, Stephanie, Abby and Dennis; and Alex and Lily. He was great-grandfather to six: Aiden, Ashden and Alden Womacks; and Heidi and Benjamin Cieslak and Elias Cieslak. Fred will also be missed by his



numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.



Fred was a devout Queen of Peace parishioner. He was a regular and active member of the Knights of Columbus attaining the rank of a 4th Degree Knight.



He enjoyed camping in his motor home and boating with his family and friends and their families for over 30 years. He also enjoyed bowling and traveling on bowling trips with the Knights of Columbus Couples' group. For 23 years, he was a member of the St. Peter's Pitch and Pinochle Couples' Card Clubs and several bridge clubs. Fred loved playing cards at all family gatherings even one on one with the littlest of grandchildren. He was a skilled chess player and thoroughly



enjoyed astronomy in books and in the sky regularly viewing the stars and planets through his telescopes and sharing his passions with anyone who was near especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Due to current State COVID restrictions, the family will have a private service for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations may be sent to Queen of Peace Church, 2550 Millville Ave, Hamilton, OH 45013 or Cancer Free Kids, PO Box 575, Loveland, OH 45140, www.cancerfreekids.org. Condolences may be offered at



