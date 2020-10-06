CHURCH, Melissa McGill Melissa McGill Church of Brownsburg, Indiana, and formerly of Indianapolis, beloved wife of Brian Palmer Church, passed away on September 25, 2020. She is also survived by her son, Henry Palmer Church; his grandparents Bob and Rosemary Church of Mooresville, Indiana; her loving parents Mert and Tricia McGill of Springboro, Ohio; her brother Sean McGill and his wife Lauren of Cincinnati, Ohio; her twin sister, Suzanne McGill Nelson and her husband Eric Nelson of Indianapolis, Indiana; half sisters: Chara McGill-Grood of Pond Eddy, New York; Amanda Lopez of Sterling, Virginia; Megan Church McGill of Bowie, Maryland; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins throughout the United States; and Dolly Parton Church, her mini-Labradoodle. Melissa was born in Dayton, Ohio, December 11, 1988, and grew up in nearby Oakwood. She graduated from Ohio University in 2011, majoring in Psychology and French. Melissa taught English to French schoolchildren later that year in her beloved France, returning to Indianapolis, Indiana, where she began graduate study, earning her Masters in Occupational Therapy in 2016 from Indiana University- Purdue University Indianapolis. Melissa was also passionate about music and sang with Brian as the Human Beans in Indianapolis. She began her OT career at IUHealth in Avon and Brownsburg City Schools where she was eventually employed full time. Melissa was devoted to her special students and loved her job and colleagues. Melissa married the love of her life, Brian, on July 11, 2020. Their son Henry was born on September 18, 2020. Melissa leaves behind an adoring family and many friends who cared deeply for her and who will treasure their memories of her. Calling/Visitation for the public will be at Fairfield Friends Meeting, 10441 E. County Road 700 S, Camby, Indiana 46113 from 11 am until 2 pm, Saturday, October 10, 2020. Social distancing and masks are required. Private services for the family and family friends will be held at 3 pm. Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield, is handling the arrangements. Online Condolences may be sent to www.bakerfuneralservice.com For information about Perinatal Mental Health, visit www.alexisjoyfoundation.org, www.postpartum.net or call 800-944-4773 www.mywishformoms.org.

