CHRISTY, Wanda L.



Wanda L. Christy, age 84 of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021. She was born January 8, 1937, in Sciotoville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harold and Ruth (nee Coey) Thompson. Mrs. Christy was a member of Unity Church in Cincinnati and worked as a laboratory technician at Pfizer Pharmaceuticals. She loved life and especially loved her family and friends. She is survived by her three children Deborah McCurry, Pam (Kevin) Bruntz, and Mike



(Wendy) Christy; six grandchildren Matt McCurry, Lindsay (Todd) Blackstone, Justin Bruntz, Christy Bruntz, Emily (Jason) Cobb, and Brad (Emily) Christy; and two great-grandchildren Jack Blackstone and Addie Blackstone. She was also preceded in death by her sister Jane Harmon. A memorial visitation will be held at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, on Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 2:00 PM until the time of the memorial service at 3:30 PM, with Mrs. Christy's grandson, Matt McCurry, officiating.



