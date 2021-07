First anniversary of the passing of my last two brothers:



Randall Christopher Ronald Christopher



3/27/1948 - 7/18/2020 4/10/1953 - 7/19/2020





Apparently our mother Rachel Christopher and our youngest brother Rusty Christopher were lonely and asked the Lord to have Randall and Ronald to join them. They passed within 23 hours of each other. My family is dearly missed by the last family member.



Richard Christopher



Centerville, Ohio