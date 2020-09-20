CHRISTOFIS, Stella Age 93 of Centerville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. She is survived by her two children, 6 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. Private services will be held at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church on September 24. Donations can be made to the Church in Stella's honor. Arrangements Marker & Heller, Dayton.

