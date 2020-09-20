X

CHRISTOFIS, Stella

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

CHRISTOFIS, Stella Age 93 of Centerville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. She is survived by her two children, 6 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. Private services will be held at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church on September 24. Donations can be made to the Church in Stella's honor. Arrangements Marker & Heller, Dayton.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.