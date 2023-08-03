Christian, Jeffrey S., M.D.



age 66 of Beavercreek, passed away early Monday, July 31, 2023, after a courageous battle with ALS. He is survived by his wife of 30 years Julie Christian; parents Virgil and Gerry Christian; daughters Claire (Stephen Mayer) Christian, Nicole Christian, brother David (Deanna) Christian, and sister Barb (Chris) Smith. Jeff was a pediatric surgeon at Dayton Children's for 29 years. He was a beloved husband, father, son, and brother as well as an avid birder, hiker, and golfer. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Mosaic Church, 350 N. Fairfield Rd. with Pastor Lilanthi Ward officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Zion Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m.  8 p.m. on Monday, August 7 at the Tobias Funeral Home  Beavercreek Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the ALS Association in Jeff's memory.



