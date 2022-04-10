CHOW, Chiang-Tsu



Chiang-Tsu (CT) Chow of Oxford, Ohio, passed away March 26, 2022, with loving family members by his side.



CT, born 1925 in China was professor emeritus at Miami University. He valued education highly and was a self-educated man a large part of his youth when attending school was not practical in the mountainside of China, to which his family retreated during the war years. It is notable that despite this, under his father's tutelage and his self-motivation, CT was able to attend and excel in higher education at the most elite universities in China.



He went on to graduate studies in England in the early 1960s. Having achieved his Masters Degree, CT began pursuing his PhD at the University of Massachusetts when he was hired by Miami University to be in charge of the East Asian Languages department. He took this opportunity to be reunited with his family who joined him in Oxford in 1966. During his professorial career at Miami University (1966 - 1996) he lead many groups of American students to Taiwan and China for immersion in the culture, to learn Chinese language and Chinese



literature. CT inspired many to pursue education and imparted this value to his students and his family members.



CT was a selfless man, devoted to his wife and family. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Stella (dec. 2010) who he wed in 1950. CT was always convinced Stella saved his life, where, through her connections, they were able to enter Hong Kong, escaping the Cultural Revolution in China. He



believes he would not have survived had he remained in



China.



CT is survived by his sons Rex Chow (Teresa Goode), and Karl Chow (Luann), his daughter Ina Chow (Chris Cooper) and his grandchildren: Vanessa Garringer (Matthew); Sahnzi Moyers (Justin Chapin); Alexi Chow; Camille Moyers (Danny Way); his sisters Fangchu and Fanchu, his nephew Max Yuan (Claire) and too many other nieces and nephews to name. Also his close friend Don Carlos Monteos.



CT will be sorely missed by all who loved and respected him.

