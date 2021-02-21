CHONG, Sally A.



Age 86, of Centerville, formerly of Spring Valley, passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021. Sally was born December 28, 1934, to Clayton (Bud) and Helen (Scholl) Saettel. While attending the University of Dayton, Sally worked at the UD Research



Institute, where she met her husband, Benjamin Chong. She was a loving and devoted mother, and often said that she shared favorite activities with each of her sons: riding horses with David; bowling, attending UD games and traveling with



Michael; and showing dogs with Patrick. Sally was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and traveled to numerous places with the St. Francis Keenagers. A true lover of



animals, she often cared for stray and injured wildlife. Sally surrounded herself throughout her life with numerous horses, dogs and cats. She is preceded in death by her parents and stepmother, Edora Saettel; husband of 33 years, Benjamin; son, Patrick; grandparents, John and Laura Scholl; uncle and aunt, Dr. Leo and Charlotte Hoersting. Sally is survived by sons, David (Diane) Chong and Michael (Mary Ann) Chong; granddaughters, Nicole, Michelle and Maura Chong; half-brothers, Clayton (Bud) and Harry Saettel; half-sister Virginia Saettel; step-sister, Kay Lehman, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Family will receive friends on Wednesday,



February 24, 2021, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Routsong



Funeral Home, 2100 East Stroop Road, Kettering, OH 45429. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, February 25, 2021, 10:30 am at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 6245 Wilmington Pike, Centerville. Services will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend via https://venue.streamspot.com/event/MjUzMjc4OQ== Burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sally's name to SICSA (Society for the Improvement of Conditions for Stray Animals) at 8172 Washington Church Rd., Washington Township, OH 45458 or online at www.sicsa.org Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.routsong.com.

