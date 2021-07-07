CHITWOOD, Julia Kay



"Julie"



Age 62, went to be with Jesus on July 1, 2021. She passed peacefully in her home after a valiant fight against an aggressive cancer.



Julie was born in Muncie, Indiana, on September 26, 1958, to Dudley and Ginni Williams. She was the second child with older sister Deby and younger siblings Jim and Linda. Julie spent her childhood and early adulthood in Defiance, Ohio. The quintessential middle child, she wanted everything to be fair and everyone to have fun. Julie graduated from Defiance High School in 1976 and married shortly after that. She was thrilled to become a mother to three children (Mandy, Chris, and Brandon) and cultivated friendships with other young mothers that have lasted decades. She sold everything from make-up to baskets to clothing at home parties.



She chose to pursue her lifelong dream of becoming a teacher after her divorce. She graduated from Defiance College in 1992 with a degree in education. She completed her education in two years and graduated magna cum laude.



For a time after her college graduation, Julie (always the salesperson) worked for Elder Beerman. She was eventually promoted to manage the jewelry department at their largest store in Dayton, Ohio. After her move, Julie secured a teaching position at Northmont Middle School. She liked to say that she began selling reading instead of jewelry. She later taught fifth grade at O.R. Edgington, then students in the gifted



program after pursuing additional training to meet the needs of her students. Julie joked that it was her daughter's academic accomplishments that helped her land her first teaching job. However, it was Julie's ability to make learning fun and accessible to her students that made her an adored and respected part of the Northmont community for 26 years before her cancer forced her retirement in 2020.



Julie's move to Dayton also introduced her to her church home, Christian Life Center. There, she developed a more



profound love for Jesus, met many wonderful friends, and found her husband, Doug, whom she married in 1997. She then had a fourth child, Ally. Julie and Doug raised Ally in Tipp City, Ohio. In 2020, they moved full-time to their Indian Lake home in Huntsville, Ohio, her happy place.



Julie's most precious role was that of Nana to her five grandchildren. She loved cuddling each of them as babies. She



created memorable moments for each grandchild, whether quiet cuddles or rowdy play, toy cars or strings of beads,



playing the golf cart movie or being sad while playing Among Us. She turned canned biscuits into very special rolls.



Julie was a fierce prayer warrior who sent "buzzes" to around 100 people every day. She was a loyal friend, a passionate teacher, a devoted sister, a loving wife, an adoring mother, and a dedicated nana. She had a beautiful smile and a strong hug. She loved shoes, all bodies of water, walking, painting sweatshirts, parties of all sorts (including funerals), puzzles,



elderberry fritters, and Chex Mix. She hated beans.



She is preceded in death by her mother, Ginni; her mother-in-law, Doris; her father-in-law, Richard; and her grandson,



Porter. She is survived by her husband, Doug; her children Mandy (Jeremy) Huffman, Chris (Molly) McCann, Brandon (Lindsey) McCann, and Ally Chitwood; her father, Dudley (Laura) Williams; her siblings Deby (Jack) Eppolito, JD (Sue) Williams, and Linda (Brett) Sulpizio; her grandchildren Lily and Garrit McCann, Beckham and Liam McCann, and Betty Kay Huffman; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at Christian Life Center, 3489 Little York Rd, Dayton, OH 45414 on Sunday, July 18th at 4 p.m. Visitation will precede service starting at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Pink Ribbon Girls at https://www.pinkribbongirls.org/prg-general-fund-donation-form.



Julie squeezed so much love and laughter into her 62 years. We will forever mourn the loss of this wonderful woman even as we celebrate the opportunity to have known her and the knowledge that she is singing with the angels in heaven.



I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day—and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing. – 2 Timothy 4:7-8.

