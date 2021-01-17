CHIPMAN, Richard Alan



Lt Colonel Richard Alan Chipman, USAF (Retired), formerly of New Carlisle, OH, died on January 14, 2021, in Gainesville, VA. Richard spent his last days in the comfort of his new home, surrounded by family.



He was born in Euclid, OH, on January 28, 1932. Richard is predeceased by his parents, Marvin Milton and Mabel Ann (Shelton) Chipman, and his sister, Jeryl Rae (Chipman) Denton.



Richard is survived by his wife, Beverly Jean (Gates) Chipman, from Brooklyn, OH, and his three children, Deborah Lee Zeller (Randel) of Clifton, VA, Valerie Ann Powers of Gainesville, VA, and Richard Alan Chipman, Jr. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Daniel Fortney, Jr. (Corinne), Leanne Fortney, Diane Wilson (Brian), Amanda Chipman, Richard Chipman II, Alexandra Candler (John), Nathaniel Zeller, and Amber



Powers.



Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home of Vandalia, OH, is assisting the family with final arrangements. The story of Richard's life can be found on Richard Chipman's tribute page at



www.mortonwhetstonefh.com