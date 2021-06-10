CHILLINSKY, Riley James



Age 30, of Castro Valley, CA, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021. Riley was born June 22, 1990, to Thomas and Molly (Hall) Chillinsky. A graduate of Centerville High School, he



attended both Columbus State University and Wright State University. He was a good friend with a kind heart, a positive outlook, and a generous spirit. Riley loved his family and will be missed by his dog Cupcake, greatly. He is survived by his parents, Thomas Chillinsky (Mary Miller) and Molly Chillinsky (Tomislav Juric); brothers, Joseph (Shari), Kiel (Kelsey Webb), and Scott (Natalie) Chillinsky; nieces and nephews, Abigail,



Cameron, Graham, Reid, and Eleanor; and grandmother, Jane Hall. Family will greet friends Friday, June 11, from 11:30am-1:30pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville. Funeral Services will be held at 1:30pm at the funeral home. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to National Pet Rescue, 2600 Highway 35, Wall, New Jersey 08736. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

