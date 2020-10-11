CHILDRESS, Maurice Ms. Maurice Childress, affectionately called "Reesie" as in Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 5, 2020. She was born to David & Prentice Sanders on September 29, 1921, in Bowling Green, KY. She was preceded in death by all her siblings, both parents, and her late husband, James Childress, Sr. Maurice lived a profoundly blessed life displaying resilience from many of life's challenges. She worked hard as a wife, mother, and employee of Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center before retiring as a cook after 17 years of service. She was a life-long member of the COTLG (Jewell Dominion) and faithfully served the call of an ordained minister and church mother for many years. A semi-private family memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 12-1 pm ET at Maranatha Worship Centre, 4501 Wolf Rd, Trotwood, OH 45416, Pastors/Dr's. Truman L. & Beverly Martin. Due to social distancing, seating capacity is limited to a maximum of 90. Family & friends may join via livestream beginning at 11:30 and also view her journey and special moments at: https://www.facebook.com/motherchildress. In lieu of flowers, thoughtful donations in loving memory of Mother Maurice Childress can be extended to the host church and the following entities involved in her eldercare: Maranatha Worship Centre Family Ministries, Cypress Point Health Campus 937 836-3149, 600 W. National Rd, Englewood, OH 45322, Ohio's Hospice of Dayton 937-256-4490, 324 Wilmington Ave,, Dayton, OH 45420.

