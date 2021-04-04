CHESTNUT, Judith A.



"Judy"



Judith A. Chestnut, "Judy," age 82, of West Carrollton, went to her Heavenly home on



Tuesday, March 30, 2021. She was born July 26, 1938, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Theodore and Anna Bicknell. Along with her



parents, she is preceded in death by her twin sister, Joyce; brothers, Ralph (Judie), Gene (Mary), Don (Jeannie) and Jerry. Judy is survived by her



beloved husband of 65 years, John; loving daughter, Kathy Tacinelli (Don Cope); grandchildren, Laura (Kyle) Sweney,



Aaron (Katharina) Tacinelli; 1 great-granddaughter, Sabrina Sweney; sister-in-law, Minnie Bicknell; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and loving in-laws. Judy enjoyed cooking, keeping her house tidy and spending time with her family who she loved dearly. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, April 5, 2021, at Evergreen Cemetery in West Carrollton, with Pastor Randy Chestnut officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Dayton, in Judy's memory. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

