Chenault, Kenneth

Obituaries
1 hour ago
Age 88 of Fairfield, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2024. He was born August 7, 1935. On August 30, 1957 in Lawrenceburg, Indiana he married Tillie Chenault (Roy) who preceded him in death. He is a veteran of the US Army and member of Washington Lodge #17 F&AM. He is survived by his sons Donald Ray (Robin) Chenault and Randall Chenault. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 25, 2024 from 11AM until time of service (12Noon) at Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH, 45014. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park in Hamilton. www.avancefuneralhome.com

