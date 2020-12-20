CHEESMAN, William



William Cheesman, age 82, of Fairfield Twp, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. He was born April 12, 1938, in Butler County, OH, the son of Carl and Birdie



(Morrison) Cheesman. William is preceded in death by his



parents; brothers, James E. Cheesman, Carl Jr. Cheesman and Jerry Verlin Cheesman. He is survived by his brothers,



Donald (Linda) Cheesman and Lonnie Cheesman; sisters, Lois Jean Gross and Bonnie Ray Morton; son, Gary Cheesman; daughter, Lisa; sister-in-law, Peggy Cheesman and many nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be from 10 am to 11 am on December 22, 2020, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. Funeral Service will follow at 11 with Pastor Ethan Daves officiating. Burial will be at Springhill Cemetery, Liberty Township, Ohio. Please visit www.breitebach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

