X

CHEEK, Judith

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

CHEEK, Judith Ann

Age 83, of Hamilton, passed away at Birchwood Care

Center on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Judy was born in

Hamilton, Ohio, on November 14, 1937, to Merle and Dolores (nee Marple) Hingsbergen. On July 14, 1958, she married her high school sweetheart, Hobert Cheek. She was a devout

catholic, attending St. Julie

Billiart Catholic Church.

Judy was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Judy is survived by her children, Gregory Cheek, Lori Huck, Brian Cheek, Andrea Cheek and Kevin (Shellie) Cheek; her eight grandchildren;

her five great-grandchildren; her brothers, Kenneth (Patricia),

David (the late Bonnie), Steve and Neil (Betty) Hingsbergen; her sisters, Linda (John) Jessie and Kristen Wells; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 56 years, Hobert Cheek; her daughter-in-law, Laura Cheek; her brother, Ronnie (Diane) Hingsbergen; and her sister, Carolyn Johnson. Mass of

Christian Burial will be held at St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church, 224 Dayton St., Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021, from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio. Condolences may be left at


browndawsonflick.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

1350 Millville Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45013

http://browndawsonflick.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.