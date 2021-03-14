CHEEK, Judith Ann



Age 83, of Hamilton, passed away at Birchwood Care



Center on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Judy was born in



Hamilton, Ohio, on November 14, 1937, to Merle and Dolores (nee Marple) Hingsbergen. On July 14, 1958, she married her high school sweetheart, Hobert Cheek. She was a devout



catholic, attending St. Julie



Billiart Catholic Church.



Judy was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Judy is survived by her children, Gregory Cheek, Lori Huck, Brian Cheek, Andrea Cheek and Kevin (Shellie) Cheek; her eight grandchildren;



her five great-grandchildren; her brothers, Kenneth (Patricia),



David (the late Bonnie), Steve and Neil (Betty) Hingsbergen; her sisters, Linda (John) Jessie and Kristen Wells; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 56 years, Hobert Cheek; her daughter-in-law, Laura Cheek; her brother, Ronnie (Diane) Hingsbergen; and her sister, Carolyn Johnson. Mass of



Christian Burial will be held at St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church, 224 Dayton St., Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021, from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio. Condolences may be left at



browndawsonflick.com