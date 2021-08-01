journal-news logo
CHAVERS, Charles

CHAVERS, Charles Boston "Chucky"

Age 69, passed away July 19, 2021. Born in Sharon, PA, Dec. 21, 1951, to parents Richard and Violet Chavers. He was

preceded in death by parents and a brother, Richard Charles Chavers (Father), Violet

Chavers (Mother) and Richard Lynn Chavers (Brother).

Most of his adult life was spent in the Los Angeles area. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. He retired from the telemarketing industry after 20 years of service where he was the number one sales representative. Survived by wife Arlette Chavers, Brother Terence Chavers, Children: Charles Thomas, Daniel Core, Terry Wilson, Kalealia Walker and a host of

loving family members and friends. Interment Dayton

National Cemetery.

