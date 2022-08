CHATTMAN, Jr., Luther



Age 81, of Trotwood, departed Wednesday, August 3, 2022. He is survived by wife Robena, and many loving family and friends. Visitation 10:00 am, Service to follow 11:00 am, Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 502 Pontiac St. Interment West Memory Gardens.



