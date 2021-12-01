CHATMON, Raymond E.



Age 88, of Huber Heights, passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was retired from the U.S. Postal Service and was a Navy Veteran. Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Brady and Carrie Chatmon, 4 sisters and 4 brothers. He is survived by his daughter, Regina



Whitehead of Owensboro, KY; sons, Raymond E. Chatmon, Jr. and Reginald G. Chatmon both of Owensboro, KY; 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; niece, Margaret Shemwell and nephew, Larry Winstead both of KY. Funeral 12:30 PM Friday, December 3, 2021, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Rev. Vanetta Bellows officiating. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 11:30 AM until service time.

