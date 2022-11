CHATMAN, Mary Francis



Age 65, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022. Visitation 10am-12 noon Tuesday, November 29, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton OH. Family will receive friends 11 am-12 noon. Funeral service at 12 noon. (Mask Required).