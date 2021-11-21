CHATMAN, Avion T.
Age 1, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday,
November 22, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416. with Pastor Dr. William E. Bailey
officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour
prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.
